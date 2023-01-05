Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $9.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022844 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

