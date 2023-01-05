CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00. CrowdStrike traded as low as $94.97 and last traded at $95.16, with a volume of 71694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.36.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 7.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

