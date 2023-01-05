CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in CubeSmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in CubeSmart by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

