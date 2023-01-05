Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

