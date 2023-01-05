Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

CFR opened at $131.03 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after acquiring an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

