Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $240.46 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

