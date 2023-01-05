cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,171.20

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,940.80 or 0.35266525 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $59.41 million and $21,171.20 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

