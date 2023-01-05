Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,188 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.77% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $47,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $2,646,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

