Cwm LLC Has $37.73 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $37,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

