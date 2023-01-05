Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $31,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 504.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

