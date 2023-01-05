Cwm LLC Purchases 225,153 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,153 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $100,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. 13,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

