Cwm LLC Purchases 350,610 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,610 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.2% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $656,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 7,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,749. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

