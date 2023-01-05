Cwm LLC Purchases 350,610 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,610 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.2% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $656,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 7,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,749. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.