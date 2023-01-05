Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

