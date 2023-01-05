Cwm LLC Sells 42,869 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,869 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $64,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,381. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

