CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $127,759.42

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $127,759.42 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

