Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Company Profile



Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

