DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 5.5% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $105.34 million and approximately $941,755.65 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

