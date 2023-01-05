David Francis Carroll Sells 3,602 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $72,256.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $121,983.21.

On Monday, December 12th, David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 1,521,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.7% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 234.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter.

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.