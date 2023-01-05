Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 590,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,750. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRD. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 10.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 22.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 818,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 148,448 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

