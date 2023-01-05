Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $6.62 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00039278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $69.67 million and approximately $283,607.89 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 168.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00443249 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.02209587 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,101.28 or 0.30282327 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.