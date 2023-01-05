Decentralized Social Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $6.47 or 0.00038385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $68.15 million and approximately $363,557.46 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

