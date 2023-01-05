Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 414,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCPH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

