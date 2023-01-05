Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.45% of Deere & Company worth $449,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

