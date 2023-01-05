DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0967 on Major Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $13,197.44 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

