Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
