Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($154.26) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($134.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($158.51) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 4.4 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €139.80 ($148.72) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($81.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.