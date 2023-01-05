Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 254,969 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $35.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Articles

