Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 18,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,655,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
See Also
