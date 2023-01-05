Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 18,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,655,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

