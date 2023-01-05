Dignity Gold Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and $234.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00011860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.2691067 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

