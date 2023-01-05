Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRCT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Trading Up 4.2 %
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 99.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.