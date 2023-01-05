Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 123.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 805,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 569,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 837,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DISA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 20,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.45.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

