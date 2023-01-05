Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,586 shares.The stock last traded at $36.72 and had previously closed at $37.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
