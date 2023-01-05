Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,586 shares.The stock last traded at $36.72 and had previously closed at $37.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $347.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.