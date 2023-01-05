Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 1.07% of Miller Industries worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

