Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $689.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $96.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

