Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 340 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 4.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,921. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

