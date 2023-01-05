Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 58 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $11.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $614.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

