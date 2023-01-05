Divi (DIVI) Market Capitalization Tops $36.44 Million

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Divi has a market cap of $36.44 million and approximately $225,599.79 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00071445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,218,685,947 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,217,783,252.782718 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01126061 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $228,287.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

