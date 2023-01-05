DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DOCU opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $153.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

