Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Sells $475,907.43 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,086. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

