Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $299.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $315.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.24.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $344.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $534.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.36.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.