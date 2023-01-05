Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $299.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $315.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.24.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of DPZ opened at $344.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $534.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.36.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
