DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 972,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,154 shares of company stock valued at $857,325 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

