Douglas Doerfler Sells 10,613 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36.

MaxCyte Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 440,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,964. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.