Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

