Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

