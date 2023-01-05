Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

