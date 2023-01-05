Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 101,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,921. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 45.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

