Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.