Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

