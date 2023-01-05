Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETJ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 1,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

