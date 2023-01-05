Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
