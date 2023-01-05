Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

