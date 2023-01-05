Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $32.77.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

